BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Jan 6 Equus Total Return Inc :
* Equus Shareholders authorize withdrawal of BDC Election
* Equus total return says authorization from shareholders is a consequence of company's plan of reorganization announced on May 15, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc