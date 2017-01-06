Jan 6 Cancer Genetics Inc

* Cancer Genetics Inc - On January 5, 2017, co committed to a reduction in company's workforce

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Reduction in workforce is expected to become effective January 5, 2017 - SEC filing

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Edward J. Sitar will cease to serve as company's chief financial officer effective February 3, 2017

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Roberts will act as company's principal financial officer

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Company expects to record severance costs and make accrued paid time-off payments in Q1 of 2017 - SEC filing

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Majority of affected employees work in general and administrative or operational support roles

* Expects to incur severance charges and payout of paid-time off of approximately $250,000

* Cancer Genetics Inc - New actions are expected to have a positive impact on company's income statement beginning in Q2 2017