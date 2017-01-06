Jan 6 Cancer Genetics Inc
* Cancer Genetics Inc - On January 5, 2017, co committed to
a reduction in company's workforce
* Cancer Genetics Inc - Reduction in workforce is expected
to become effective January 5, 2017 - SEC filing
* Cancer Genetics Inc - Edward J. Sitar will cease to serve
as company's chief financial officer effective February 3, 2017
* Cancer Genetics Inc - Roberts will act as company's
principal financial officer
* Cancer Genetics Inc - Company expects to record severance
costs and make accrued paid time-off payments in Q1 of 2017 -
SEC filing
* Cancer Genetics Inc - Majority of affected employees work
in general and administrative or operational support roles
* Expects to incur severance charges and payout of paid-time
off of approximately $250,000
* Cancer Genetics Inc - New actions are expected to have a
positive impact on company's income statement beginning in Q2
2017
Source: (bit.ly/2jkFT1N)
Further company coverage: