BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Jan 6 Onvia Inc
* On December 30, 2016, co entered into an employment and noncompetition agreement with Russell Mann - SEC filing
* Co's employment agreement with Russell Mann to appoint Mann as co's president and CEO
* Mann is expected to commence employment on January 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2i1Ojck) Further company coverage:
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc