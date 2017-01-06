Jan 6 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - with filing of bankruptcy
petitions, EXXI Ltd filed petition seeking order for liquidation
of EXXI Ltd in supreme court of Bermuda
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - in light of plan and emergence of
EXXI Ltd, Bermuda court will be requested to make winding up
order formally placing EXXI Ltd in liquidation
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - EXXI Ltd's liquidation is likely
to be completed during first half of 2017, and EXXI Ltd will, at
such conclusion, be dissolved
Source text: (bit.ly/2iL75W5)
