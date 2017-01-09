Jan 9 Fabege Ab :

* Says has signed a lease with Snow Software AB, which is relocating its Swedish head office to Solna Business Park

* Fabege and Snow Software have signed a green seven-year lease covering about 4,100 sqm at an annual rent totalling just over 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0696 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)