US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 9 Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for conversion of debt into equity shares of the company
* Seeks members' nod to increase authorised earnings per share capital from 250 million rupees to 500 million rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2iUnYhp) Further company coverage:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade