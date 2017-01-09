CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 J Boutaris & Son Holding Sa :
* Completes negotiations with the creditor banks
* Signs restructuring of the bank loan agreement, based on the business restructuring and reorganization plan Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
