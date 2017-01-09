CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Rexlot Holdings Ltd :
* Seller (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Unit agreed to sell sale share, representing entire issued share capital of multi glory
* Unit conditionally agreed to procure assignment of and purchaser conditionally agreed to accept assignment of loan
* Deal for at an aggregate consideration of HK$2.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS