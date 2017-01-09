CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Tan Chong International Ltd :
* Expected to record unaudited unrealised loss on investments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income for 2016
* Expected unrealised loss amounts to HK$78 million for fy ended dec 31, 2016
* Loss is due to share price changes of listed investments, which are marked to market and therefore unrealised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
