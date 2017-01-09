BRIEF-India's Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 39.2 million rupees versus profit35.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 9 Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says HCC awarded Rs 369 crore contract by ircon
* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says contract for construction of cable stayed bridge across river in Anji Khad
* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says bridge will connect tunnel T2 and T3 on Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project
* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says project to be completed in 36 months Source text - (bit.ly/2i5c6tt) Further company coverage:
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: