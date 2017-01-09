Jan 9 Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says HCC awarded Rs 369 crore contract by ircon

* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says contract for construction of cable stayed bridge across river in Anji Khad

* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says bridge will connect tunnel T2 and T3 on Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project

* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says project to be completed in 36 months