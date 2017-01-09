Jan 9 Citic Ltd :
* deal for at a total consideration of up to us$2.080
billion
* acquisition of a controlling interest in Mcdonald's
mainland china and hong kong businesses
* Purchaser entered into a sale and purchase agreement with,
among others, mcdonald's china holdings limited and golden
arches investments
* Citic's exposure to consideration payable for acquisition
will only be up to us$665.6 million
* target group will be granted a master franchise to operate
mcdonald's restaurants in mainland china and hong kong for a
term of 20 years
* Existing management team of mcdonald's will remain in
target group after closing of transaction
