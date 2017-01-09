BRIEF-India's Sarup Industries recommends dividend of 10 rupees/share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s8Vz9n) Further company coverage:
Jan 9 Tata Steel Ltd
* Tata Steel Ltd says Q3 sales 2994 kt, up 27 percent
* Tata Steel Ltd says Q3 crude steel production 3.2 million tonnes versus 2.5 million tonnes
* Tata Steel Ltd says Q3 saleable steel production 3.2 million tonnes versus 2.5 million tonnes Source text - (bit.ly/2i4KBk1) Further company coverage:
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 920 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income 11.54 billion rupees