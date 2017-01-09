Jan 9 Tata Steel Ltd

* Tata Steel Ltd says Q3 sales 2994 kt, up 27 percent

* Tata Steel Ltd says Q3 crude steel production 3.2 million tonnes versus 2.5 million tonnes

* Tata Steel Ltd says Q3 saleable steel production 3.2 million tonnes versus 2.5 million tonnes