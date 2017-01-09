Jan 9 Burnpur Cement Ltd

* Says account with lenders has become irregular due to non-payment of scheduled payment due to cash flow mismatch because of demonetization Source text: [Burnpur Cement Limited has informed the Exchange that the account of the Company with the lenders has become irregular due to non -payment of scheduled payment on account of cash flow mismatch as a result of demonetization and depressed market. The matter is under discussion with the lenders and the lead bank is positive on suitable restricting. The other banks are also in the process to follow the decision of consortium meeting]