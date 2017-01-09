BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 9 Burnpur Cement Ltd
* Says account with lenders has become irregular due to non-payment of scheduled payment due to cash flow mismatch because of demonetization Source text: [Burnpur Cement Limited has informed the Exchange that the account of the Company with the lenders has become irregular due to non -payment of scheduled payment on account of cash flow mismatch as a result of demonetization and depressed market. The matter is under discussion with the lenders and the lead bank is positive on suitable restricting. The other banks are also in the process to follow the decision of consortium meeting] Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.