Jan 9 Ludwig Beck :

* In FY 2016 generated gross sales in aggregate amount of 177.1 million euros ($186.50 million)

* Sales in previous year had amounted to 158.6 million euros; Increase in 2016 was due to fact that WORMLAND segment newly acquired in May 2015 contributed to group sales on a full-year basis for first time in 2016