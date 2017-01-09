CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Ludwig Beck :
* In FY 2016 generated gross sales in aggregate amount of 177.1 million euros ($186.50 million)
* Sales in previous year had amounted to 158.6 million euros; Increase in 2016 was due to fact that WORMLAND segment newly acquired in May 2015 contributed to group sales on a full-year basis for first time in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS