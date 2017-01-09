BRIEF-India's Mohit Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 7.3 million rupees versus profit 11.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 9 Ajanta Pharma Ltd :
* Says Ajanta Pharma announces US FDA approval for Duloxetine Hydrochloride delayed release capsules
* Says company will be launching the product shortly in 3 strengths, 20 mg, 30 mg and 60 mg strengths capsules Source text: bit.ly/2i9tdsI Further company coverage:
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending