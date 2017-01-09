U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 Value Management & Research AG :
* Reports assets under managemet of over 500 million euros ($525.65 million) at the turn of the year
* For the new fiscal year, the executive board expects an additional EBITDA-based earnings of around 200 thousand euros for the VMR Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9512 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd