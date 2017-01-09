Jan 9 Value Management & Research AG :

* Reports assets under managemet of over 500 million euros ($525.65 million) at the turn of the year

* For the new fiscal year, the executive board expects an additional EBITDA-based earnings of around 200 thousand euros for the VMR Group