Jan 9 Axis Bank Ltd :

* says has tied up with distributed financial technology company ripple to offer cross-border payments solution through technology innovation Source text :Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank, has tied up with Distributed Financial Technology company Ripple to offer cross-border payments solution through technology innovation. Ripple is a financial settlements solution (based on Blockchain technology)that reduces the time and cost of transactions significantly. Axis is the first bank in India to partner with Ripple. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)