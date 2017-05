Jan 9 Tata Power Company Ltd

* Tata Power Company Ltd says Tata Power Delhi Distribution commissions 66/11 KV grid substation at Dheerpur, Delhi

* Tata Power Company Ltd says newly commissioned grid substation has an installed capacity of 50 MVA, with 16 outgoing feeders at 11 KV level

* Tata Power Company -substation is unmanned and will be remotely operated from TATA POWER- DDL's supervisory controlled and data acquisition centre