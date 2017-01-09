U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 Howard Hughes Corp
* The howard hughes corporation purchases Macy's store at Landmark Mall
* Has acquired 11.4 acre Macy's store and Parking Field at Landmark Mall in Alexandria, VA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd