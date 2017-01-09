Jan 9 Religare Enterprises Ltd :

* Clarifies on news item "RBI pulls up Religare arm over lending norms"

* News item is related to Religare Finvest Ltd, a unit of co and registered as a NBFC with RBI

* RFL continues to transparently engage with the regulator on multiple issues pertaining to its business