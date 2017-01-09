BRIEF-India's ISL Consulting March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 9.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 9 Religare Enterprises Ltd :
* Clarifies on news item "RBI pulls up Religare arm over lending norms"
* News item is related to Religare Finvest Ltd, a unit of co and registered as a NBFC with RBI
* RFL continues to transparently engage with the regulator on multiple issues pertaining to its business Source text: bit.ly/2jkvlLS Further company coverage:
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 692.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 8.49 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s9hq0z) Further company coverage: