BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power says minor fire broke out on Monday at co's Angul plant in Odisha
* Says minor fire broke out on monday at an under construction ancillary facility at angul plant in odisha
Jan 9 Engineers India Ltd :
* Says HPCL has entrusted project for execution of Vizag Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to Engineers India Limited
* Co shall execute this project contract under two separate contracts, namely "PMC services for major process units and packages under U&O"
* Says total awarded order value is more than 25 billion rupees with a total project schedule of 43 months for mechanical completion
* Says execution of U&O and PRU revamp on open book estimate (OBE) basis Source text: bit.ly/2jklx4u Further company coverage:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction