Jan 9 Engineers India Ltd :

* Says HPCL has entrusted project for execution of Vizag Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to Engineers India Limited

* Co shall execute this project contract under two separate contracts, namely "PMC services for major process units and packages under U&O"

* Says total awarded order value is more than 25 billion rupees with a total project schedule of 43 months for mechanical completion

* Says execution of U&O and PRU revamp on open book estimate (OBE) basis