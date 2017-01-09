Jan 9 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

* Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries says granted in-principle approval for incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company in India Source text: [Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on January 09, 2017, has granted in-principle approval for Incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in India. Further updates in this regard will be intimated from time to time] Further company coverage: