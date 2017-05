Jan 9 Groupe JAJ SA :

* H1 operating profit 419,761 euros ($441,840.43) versus 25,656 euros year ago

* H1 net profit 194,671 euros versus 93,704 euros year ago

* Remains prudent on its growth targets of 10 percent over FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9500 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)