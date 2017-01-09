Jan 9 Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd

* Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd says Arif Javed, CFO of the company has tendered resignation

* Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd says Talat Kamal has tendered its resignation w.e.f. from january 09, 2017 and the same has been accepted by the board.

* Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd says Deepak Sharma to be appointed as new CFO of the company