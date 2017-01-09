U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 Hui Xian Reit
* Consideration for chongqing acquisition is subject to an overall cap of RMB300 million
* Chongqing Purchaser, entered into Chongqing Spa with Chongqing Vendor
* Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust - pursuant to deal Chongqing vendor has conditionally agreed to sell Chongqing sale shares and Chongqing sale loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd