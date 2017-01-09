Jan 9 Hui Xian Reit

* Consideration for chongqing acquisition is subject to an overall cap of RMB300 million

* Chongqing Purchaser, entered into Chongqing Spa with Chongqing Vendor

* Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust - pursuant to deal Chongqing vendor has conditionally agreed to sell Chongqing sale shares and Chongqing sale loan