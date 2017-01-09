CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Rheinmetall AG :
* Rheinmetall Automotive to supply components for battery boxes of electric vehicles
* Start of production for this order worth a total 65 million euros ($68.33 million) is mid-2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9512 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
