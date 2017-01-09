BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 9 Tata Elxsi Ltd :
* Spirent and Tata Elxsi announce new customer win in China for their joint advanced V2X Test System Source text: (bit.ly/2i5sYAu) Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure