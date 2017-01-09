Jan 9 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc :
* Surgical Care Affiliates (sca), optumcare to combine
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - deal for $57.00 per share.
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - acquisition to be funded
between 51 percent and 80 percent with UnitedHealth Group common
stock
* Surgical Care - deal expected to be neutral to
unitedhealth group's outlook for adjusted net earnings per share
in 2017 and modestly accretive in 2018
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - deal expected to be neutral
to unitedhealth group's outlook for adjusted net earnings per
share in 2017
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - some portion of acquisition
to be funded in cash
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - agreement with optumcare
calls for acquisition of sca's outstanding common stock
