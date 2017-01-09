U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 Bank Al Etihad
* Convenes EGM on January 29, 2017 to discuss capital increase to 160 million dinars from 125 million dinars Source: (bit.ly/2iUdQ5X) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd