U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 Mueller Water Products Inc
* Mueller water products announces sale of anvil international
* Mueller water products inc - has authorized total share repurchases of up to $250 million which incorporates current authorization.
* Mueller water products inc - deal for $315 million
* Mueller water products inc - board of directors has increased company's quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.04 per share
* Mueller water products inc - named j. Scott hall president and chief executive officer
* Mueller water products inc - hyland will continue with company as executive chairman.
* Mueller water products inc - new ceo j. Scott hall was formerly president and ceo of textron inc.'s industrial segment
* Mueller water products inc - sold its anvil international division to one equity partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd