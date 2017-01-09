CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 China Demeter Investments Ltd :
* Expected to record a substantial decrease in profit or may even record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Decrease in profit attributable to decrease in income recorded from money lending business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
