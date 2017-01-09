CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Maoye International Holdings Ltd :
* Zhongzhao, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into disposal agreement with purchaser
* Zhongzhao to dispose 70 million shares in capital of Maoye Communication at cash consideration of RMB1.40 billion
* Zhongzhao, as vendor ; Shenzhen Tong Tai Da Investment Centre as purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS