Jan 9 Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* Zhongzhao, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into disposal agreement with purchaser

* Zhongzhao to dispose 70 million shares in capital of Maoye Communication at cash consideration of RMB1.40 billion

* Zhongzhao, as vendor ; Shenzhen Tong Tai Da Investment Centre as purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: