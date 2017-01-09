BRIEF-Mooncor Oil & Gas enters letter of intent for projects in Germany, Namibia
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
Jan 9 Amicus Therapeutics Inc :
* Company expects full-year 2017 net operating cash flow of between $175 million to $200 million
* Expects full-year 2017 total net cash spend of between $200 million and $225 million - SEC filing
* Aadditional data from POMPE phase 1/2 clinical study and top-line data from phase 3 epidermolysis bullosa study expected in 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2iauJuH) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.