Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Jan 9 Oryzon Genomics SA :
* Enrolls first patient for phase I clinical trial for RG6016 for small cell lung cancer for study carried out by Roche
Source text: bit.ly/2iV8Mk8
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator