U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 Future Land Development Holdings Ltd
* Future Land Development - net profit attributable to shareholders for year ended December 31, 2016 is expected to increase by more than 50%
* Future Land Development - expected results due to increase in settlement amount for real estate projects of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
