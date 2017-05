Jan 9 Cytosorbents Corp

* Fresenius Medical Care, Cytosorbents agreed to broaden terms of existing partnership,to add expansive co-marketing deal for Cytosorb

* Under terms of revised deal, extends FMC's exclusive distributorship of Cytosorb in France, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway through 2019

* Cytosorbents Corp - financial terms of this agreement have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: