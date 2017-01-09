BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 9 Garg Furnace Ltd
* Seeks approval to authorise board of directors to enter into a contract with Vaneera Industries Limited, upto a maximum amount of INR 2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2iVb4zB) Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure