Jan 9 Allergan Plc :
* Allergan enters parkinson's disease through option
arrangement with Lysosomal Therapeutics Inc (LTI) for its
potential first-in-class breakthrough compounds
* Allergan Plc - additional terms were not disclosed.
* Allergan Plc - purchased an option right directly from LTI
shareholders to acquire LTI following completion of a phase 1b
trial for LTI-291
* Allergan Plc - option to acquire LTI following completion
of phase 1B clinical trial
* Allergan Plc - Allergan will provide a separate upfront
research and development payment
* Allergan Plc - Allergan and LTI will establish a joint
development committee to oversee development activities for
LTI-291
