BRIEF-Mooncor Oil & Gas enters letter of intent for projects in Germany, Namibia
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
Jan 9 Conagra Brands :
* Launching Reddi-wip in new recipe featuring cream from cows not treated with artifical growth hormone and no artificial flavors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.