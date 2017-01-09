Jan 9 Engility Holdings Inc :

* Co, Research Triangle Institute completed sale of co's International Resources Group to RTI for purchase price of $24 million in cash

* Received proceeds from sale, in Q1 2017, which it intends to use to pay down existing debt in 2017

* In connection with deal, expects to record non-cash impairment charge for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 of $20 -$30 million pre-tax