Jan 9 Polaris Industries Inc
* Polaris Industries to wind down Victory motorcycles
operations strengthening its position in the powersports
industry
* Says announcement does not affect any other polaris
business units
* Says "remains committed to maintaining its presence in
Spirit Lake, Iowa"
* Says one-time costs associated with supporting Victory
dealers in selling their remaining inventory will be recorded in
2017 income statement
* Says competitive pressures of a challenging motorcycle
market have increased headwinds for Victory brand
