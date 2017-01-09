BRIEF-Allied World Europe launches UK commercial division
Jan 9 Careportal Inc:
* Careportal Inc says it has raised $12.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Careportal Inc disclosed in form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $13 million Source text - (bit.ly/2jl3TgX)
* Outpost Medicine LLC files to say raises about $15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBg4hX)