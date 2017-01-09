Jan 9 Healthsouth Corp :
* Expects to report Home Health and Hospice segment volumes
for Q4 2016 to be in line with its expectations
* Sees 2017 net operating revenues of $3,850 million to
$3,950 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing
operations attributable to healthsouth of $2.61 to $2.73
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.73, revenue view $3.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 revenue $3.65 billion-$3.7 billion; sees 2016
adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
$2.54-$2.60
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $3.70
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text: (bit.ly/2juxCbC)
