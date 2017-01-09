CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 9 Auryn Resources Inc
* Auryn announces strategic investment by Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp will purchase directly and indirectly in two tranches 9.5 million common shares of Auryn for C$3.67 per share
* after giving effect to placement, Goldcorp will own 12.5% of Auryn's outstanding common shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says