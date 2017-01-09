CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Genting Hong Kong Ltd
* Genting Hong Kong- MVWW, unit of co, entered into ABB agreements with certain subsidiaries of ABB group
* Aggregate consideration under ABB agreements is approximately EUR131 million
* Genting Hong Kong - unit to purchase complete propulsion systems, electric power plants, automation and marine software systems for various vessels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS