BRIEF-Allied World Europe launches UK commercial division
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
Jan 9 FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA :
* Total net inflows in December at 889 million euros ($936.56 million)
* Total net inflows in FY 2016 at 5.04 billion euros, down 8 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Outpost Medicine LLC files to say raises about $15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBg4hX)