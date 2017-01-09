ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 9 Flipkart:
* Indian ecommerce company Flipkart says Kalyan Krishnamurthy to be new CEO of Flipkart
* Ananth Narayanan to continue as CEO of Myntra-Jabong and Sameer Nigam as CEO of PhonePe
* Sachin Bansal will continue to be Executive Chairman
* Flipkart Group is in process of hiring a group CFO and General Counsel and both of them will also report to Binny Bansal
* Nitin Seth, presently the Chief Administrative Officer, will be the COO for flipkart Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma