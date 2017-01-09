BRIEF-Allied World Europe launches UK commercial division
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
Jan 9 Csi Properties Ltd
* Vendor, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into provisional SPA with purchaser
* CSI Properties Ltd - announces proposed sale of (a) hotel assets and operator and (b) commercial properties
* Total amount of consideration to group for sale is HK$1.70 billion
* CSI properties - applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On Tuesday, 10 Jan 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Outpost Medicine LLC files to say raises about $15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBg4hX)