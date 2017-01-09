Jan 9 Csi Properties Ltd

* Vendor, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into provisional SPA with purchaser

* CSI Properties Ltd - announces proposed sale of (a) hotel assets and operator and (b) commercial properties

* Total amount of consideration to group for sale is HK$1.70 billion

* CSI properties - applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On Tuesday, 10 Jan 2017