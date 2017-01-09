BRIEF-Allied World Europe launches UK commercial division
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
Jan 9 Accentro Real Estate AG :
* Increases profit forecast for 2016
* Increases forecast for group 's net income for fy 2016 to 25.0- 27.0 million euros (previous forecast: 20.0 million euros ($21.10 million)) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
* Outpost Medicine LLC files to say raises about $15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBg4hX)