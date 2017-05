Jan 9 DVB Bank SE :

* LogPay Transport Services GmbH, a part of DVB Bank Group, enters into a joint venture with Volkswagen Financial Services AG for fuel cards and toll payments

* In pursuit of its goal of becoming the largest fuel provider in Europe by 2020, Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS) acquires a 51% majority stake in LogPay Transport Services GmbH (LPTS).